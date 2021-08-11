GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 326, in 29.302 tests performed in last 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 326, in 29.302 tests performed in last 24 hours. As many as 326 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 29,302 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients that (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]