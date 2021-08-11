In 14 years, Romanians have made 820 million payments through the PayPoint Romania network

In 14 years, Romanians have made 820 million payments through the PayPoint Romania network. Over 820 million payments worth over 69 billion lei were operated in 14 years of presence on the local market of these, approximately 123 million transactions worth over 13 billion lei were operated in the last year alone the average value of a payment was 80 lei in the last... The post In 14 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]