Apex Alliance Hotel Management opens The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection in Bucharest Old Town. Following a stunning restoration, the former bank opens as a magnificent 217-guestroom hotel joining Apex Alliance Hotel Management's portfolio of hotels in Bucharest Lithuanian group Apex Alliance Hotel Management opens The Marmorosch Bucharest Hotel, Autograph Collection, following a 42