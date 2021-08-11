20-year old drunk-driving case in the US haunts Romanian PM during party leadership race

20-year old drunk-driving case in the US haunts Romanian PM during party leadership race. Romania’s prime minister Florin Citu admitted on Thursday that he was charged with drunk driving in the US in 2001. He added that he found it odd that the information only came out now when he is battling Chamber of Deputies speaker Ludovic Orban for the top seat in the National Liberal Party (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]