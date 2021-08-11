 
August 11, 2021

Romania increases to 50,000 its 2021 quota of non-EU workers
Aug 11, 2021

Romania increases to 50,000 its 2021 quota of non-EU workers.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Romanian government approved bringing up to 50,000 the contingent of non-EU workers who can apply for employment this year in Romania, according to Minister of Labour and Social Protection Raluca Turcan. "The government approved today an increase to 50,000 of the contingent of non-EU of workers for 2021, an additional 25,000 to the number of workers approved at the beginning of 2021," said Turcan. She added the measure was needed because the number of applications for employment by foreign workers increased by 27.8% this year. "Rounding up the quota of foreign workers for this year comes as H1 witnessed a significant increase in the number of applications - 27.8% as against the same period of 2020. Last year, the quota was set at 30,000 newly admitted foreign workers, and 27,258 employment permits were issued by the end of 2020, 90.8% of the total. January-late July this year, 17,196 employment permits were issued (68.7% of the total) and for the same period of time another 3,620 applications for employment permits are being considered," said Turcan. She also pointed out that the number of job openings in Romania has increased this year, and almost 30,000 available jobs submitted by employers to the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) are repeatedly advertised by them. "On the other hand, ANOFM data show that in January-May 2021, the total number of openings was 160,405, as against 156,085 in the same period last year, up 2.77%, 29,995 of which are frequently advertised. Thus, the supplementation of the contingent of non-EU workers meets the need to ensure the workforce required in some sectors that cannot be covered by Romanian workers, while preventing undocumented foreign workers in Romania," concluded Turcan. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

