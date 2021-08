Romanian Gvt Doubles Number of Foreign Workers Admitted on Domestic Labour Market in 2021, to 50,000 Persons

Romanian Gvt Doubles Number of Foreign Workers Admitted on Domestic Labour Market in 2021, to 50,000 Persons. The government on Wednesday agreed to increase the number of foreign workers newly admitted on the Romanian labour market in 2021 by another 25,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]