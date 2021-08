Romania’s 2021-2024 Military Strategy, approved by Government

Romania’s 2021-2024 Military Strategy, approved by Government. Romania’s military strategy “Credible defensive capability, for a secure Romania, in a world marked by challenges” was approved at Wednesday’s Government meeting, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced. According to the Ministry of National Defence, the document reflects the security and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]