International Telecommunication Union chooses Romania to host 2022 summit

International Telecommunication Union chooses Romania to host 2022 summit. On Wednesday, the Romanian government approved the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the International Telecommunication Union on the hosting, organisation and funding of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 (PP-22), (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]