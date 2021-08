Romania’s headline inflation spikes in July on high energy prices

Romania’s headline inflation spikes in July on high energy prices. Consumer price inflation in Romania reached 4.95% in July, rising sharply from 3.8%-3.9% in May-June, the statistics office (INS) announced. Behind the spike, there are the energy prices. Central bank governor Mugur Isarescuy pledged to “prevent energy prices from passing through into the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]