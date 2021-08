Grain Trader East Grain Invests EUR7.6M in Mures Agricultural Logistic Centre

East Grain, a grain trader controlled by several entrepreneurs of Romania and Hungary, last year completed a EUR7.6 million investment in a agricultural logistic centre in Sanpaul commune of Mures county. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]