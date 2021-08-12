 
August 12, 2021

Romanian firefighters operate on Thursday in Spathari and Kalivia areas in Greece
Aug 12, 2021

Romanian firefighters operate on Thursday in Spathari and Kalivia areas in Greece.

The Emergency Situation Department (DSU) informs that on Thursday morning, starting with 08:00, the Romanian firefighters' actions for putting out the fires continue, in the Spathari and Kalivia areas in Greece, with 6 fire engines, two tanks and a drone. Furthermore, six firefighters will be on a mission of ensuring the supply of special vehicles with water, as well as creating lanes for limiting the fire spread, with the help of chainsaws. Alongside there will be the firefighters from the Republic of Moldova, who intervene with two fire engines, which leads to the increase of the action and protection area, the DSU specifies on its Facebook page. Throughout Wednesday evening, in the operation area of the Romanian and Moldovan firefighters there was rainfall recorded for approximately two hours, and according to the prognoses, temperatures will be slightly lower on Thursday from the previous days. Air surveillance was done with the help of a drone, in order to have an overall picture of the situation in the field. Furthermore, upon the request of the Greek firefighters, surveillance was done in other areas where they are intervening.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

