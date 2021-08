Bucharest Stock Exchange Operating Income Down 6% to RON11.7M in H1

Bucharest Stock Exchange Operating Income Down 6% to RON11.7M in H1. The operating income of Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB.RO) went down 6% to RON11.7 million, while the net profit went down 33% to RON3.57 million in the first half, its financial report published on Thursday shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]