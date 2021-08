Oil Terminal Ends 1H/2021 with RON9.7M Net Profit, Up 28% from 1H, 2020

Oil Terminal Ends 1H/2021 with RON9.7M Net Profit, Up 28% from 1H, 2020. Romanian oil storage and shipment firm Oil Terminal ended the first six months of 2021 with net profit of RON9.73 million, 28% higher than in the same period of 2020, and turnover worth RON94.8 million, up 3.4%, according to ZF calculations based on the financial report the company submitted to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]