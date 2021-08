Automotive Component Manufacturer VCST Alba Revenue Down 18% in 2020

Automotive Component Manufacturer VCST Alba Revenue Down 18% in 2020. Automotive component manufacturer VCST Automotive Production Alba, the local subsidiary of Belgium’s BMT group, posted RON122.4 million (EUR25.4 million) revenue in 2020, a decline of 18% from the RON149.6 million (EUR31.6 million) of 2019, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]