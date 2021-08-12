ClusterPower has started the construction of the largest data center in Romania

ClusterPower has started the construction of the largest data center in Romania. ClusterPower started in July the works at the largest data center in Romania and the first hyperscale data center in the region in Mischii, Dolj County. The first phase of the project involves building the utility infrastructure for the IT equipment. This includes casting the foundation, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]