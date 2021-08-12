Survey: Remote work experience leads RO employees to take on additional projects, consider freelancing
Almost half (47%) of the respondents to a survey of recruitment platform Best Jobs are considering becoming freelancers. A total of 44% are interested in this because of schedule flexibility and independence. The freedom to work from anywhere is important for 15% of the respondents, while 12% (...)
