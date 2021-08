Allview Ends H1 With 62.7% Higher Profit

Visual Fan (ALW.RO) a commpay that sells various gadgets like tablets and cell phones under the Allview brand, posted RON4.8 million net profit in the first half, an increase of 62.74% on the year-ago period.