Coface: Number of Insolvencies in Romania Up 23% in H1

Coface: Number of Insolvencies in Romania Up 23% in H1. There were 3,033 new insolvency cases in the first half of 2021, an increase of 23% on the year-ago period, a study by Coface Romania shows. The number of insolvency cases started in the first half returned to almost prepandemic levels and analysts expect a double-digit increase for the entire (...)