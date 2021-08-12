Deutsche Telekom presents Beethoven’s 10th Symphony, completed with AI almost 200 years later

Deutsche Telekom presents Beethoven’s 10th Symphony, completed with AI almost 200 years later. The last symphony of the titan of symphonic music Ludwig van Beethoven was completed almost 200 years later with the help of artificial intelligence Deutsche Telekom supported the project as part of a series of initiatives to mark the 250th anniversary of the birth of the German composer (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]