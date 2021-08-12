Genesis Property survey: 8 out of 10 employees want to work in a healthy office

Genesis Property survey: 8 out of 10 employees want to work in a healthy office. A certified building limits risks and reduces stress levels Nearly 96% of Romanian employees believe that the standards that certify a building’s resilience to a pandemic are not only useful, but also necessary in the current context, shows a Genesis Property survey among 1,208 employees across (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]