Romania’s National Team achieves historic performance at the World Schools Debating Championships

Romania’s National Team achieves historic performance at the World Schools Debating Championships. The Romanian team, the only one in Europe, among the first 8 teams at the World Championships and “The best EFL (English as a foreign language) team” in the competition Unprecedented performance of the Romanian National Team at the World Schools Debating Championships Debating is the educational (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]