Aug 12, 2021
DSU: Romanian firefighters operate in the Spathari and Kalivia areas in Greece.
The Emergency Situation Department (DSU) informs that on Thursday morning, starting with 08:00, the Romanian firefighters’ actions for putting out the fires continue, in the Spathari and Kalivia areas in Greece, with 6 fire engines, two tanks and a drone. Furthermore, six firefighters will be on (...)
