E-Distribuție Muntenia expands the grid in Jilava providing electricity access for 250 families from disadvantaged backgrounds. E-Distribuție Muntenia expanded its electrical grid by almost 2 kilometers, following an investment exceeding 1.7 million lei. 250 families from disadvantaged backgrounds now have access to electricity, since they have been connected to the electricity grid, and also benefit from smart meters.