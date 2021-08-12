€300,000 financing, mentoring, expert consulting and training for attracting investments under the Black Sea ClimAccelerator

42 green startups from Romania and Bulgaria to be supported by this acceleration program With the carbon footprint growing year on year and the natural resources available for a year being consumed twice as fast, the need for sustainable solutions is more urgent than ever. The consortium formed (...)