FieldStar and InterDecor join P3 Bucharest A1’s community

FieldStar and InterDecor join P3 Bucharest A1’s community. P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) welcomes two new tenants to the P3 Bucharest A1 community, Interdecor Distribution and Field Star, which occupy a consolidated surface of over 6,000 square meters of storage and office space in the park located at KM 13, A1 motorway. Sînziana Pardhan, Managing Director P3 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]