Impact completes the project Luxuria Residence in the Expozitiei area

Impact completes the project Luxuria Residence in the Expozitiei area. Impact Developer & Contractor, the first real estate developer in Romania listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, completes the last phase of Luxuria Residence, the upper-class project located in Expozitiei, the capital’s new business center. Thus, Luxuria Residence becomes the first urban (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]