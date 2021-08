Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count keeps increasing

Romania's daily Covid-19 case count keeps increasing. Romania reported 371 Covid-19 cases on August 12, the third day in a row with more than 300 cases since end-May. The country last reported more than 370 cases on May 26, when it added 379 cases. Most cases were recorded in Bucharest (101), Ilfov county (35), and Suceava county (24).