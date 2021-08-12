Finance Ministry Raises RON305M Via Bonds Due in 2024 at 2.92% Yield

Finance Ministry Raises RON305M Via Bonds Due in 2024 at 2.92% Yield. The Finance Ministry on Thursday reopened a bond issue due in November 2024 and borrowed RON305 million from banks, RON5 million more than scheduled, at an annual yield of 2.92%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]