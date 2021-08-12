Photography exhibition "Curtrea de Arges - retrospective," with pictures from the AGERPRES archive

Photography exhibition "Curtrea de Arges - retrospective," with pictures from the AGERPRES archive. The photography exhibition "Curtea de Arges - a retrospective," with pictures from the AGERPRES archive will be varnished on Thursday at the Basarabilor Hall at the Curtea de Arges Municipal Museum. The exhibition includes 30 photographs showing Curtea de Arges, with the oldest ones showing the church built at the order of Neagoe Basarab dating back in 1938. Besides these, there will be exhibited pictures made during the visit of Patriarch Alexei of Russia in 1947 and King Mihai I's visit to Romania in 1992, as well as pictures taken in various areas of the city during the communist era. The most recent pictures were taken at the funerals of Queen Ana and King Mihai I. "We want to show these images, pass them on, for they are images, such as those showing Patriarch Alexei of Russia in 1947 that really surprised me. (...) As he was very well informed he did not only go to the monastery but he also went to the most important monument of Medieval architecture, the Saint Nicolae Royal Church," local counselor Stefan Dumitrache, the former head of the Curtea de Arges Municipal Museum, said. The current head of the same institution, Gabriel Moisescu, appreciated the historical value of the pictures from the AGERPRES archive and launched an invitation to a new collaboration. "I am certain that you also have in your archive images showing the Transfagarasan Road. I think it will be interesting to make an exhibition with those too," said Gabriel Moisescu. Visitors will also be able to admire a series of photographs taken from the archive of the Curtea de Arges Municipal Museum, dating back in the inter-war period. The exhibition, made by National News Agency AGERPRES and the Curtea de Arges Municipal Museum will be opened until September 7. AGERPRES (RO - author: GeorgeOnea, editor: Karina Olteanu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]