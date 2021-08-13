LSE listed Polish oil company Serinus Energy suspends explorations in Romania

LSE listed Polish oil company Serinus Energy suspends explorations in Romania. Polish oil company Serinus Energy plc (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), discovered gas at Sancrai-1 exploration well in northwestern Romania perimeter it operates, on July 15, but the testing programme was unable to record the flow of gas in the selected zones. Therefore, it suspended explorations pending (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]