Romanian investors start building major data center in the country

Romanian investors start building major data center in the country. ClusterPower, a company founded in 2019 by Romanian entrepreneurs Cosmin Georgescu, Vladimir Ester and Carmen Ursa Georgescu, started in July the works at what is planned to be the largest data center in Romania and aims to become the first hyperscale data center in the region, Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]