EY says Romania’s M&A market remained below EUR 1 bln in H1

EY says Romania’s M&A market remained below EUR 1 bln in H1. Consultancy firm Ernst & Young (EY) provided the most pessimistic estimate for Romania’s M&A market in H1: 69 deals summing up to USD 1.1 bln, or not even EUR 1 bln, Ziarul Financiar reported. There were 19% more deals compared to the same period last year (no surprise, given the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]