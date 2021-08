RO ruling coalition split over regional investment scheme PNDL

RO ruling coalition split over regional investment scheme PNDL. Junior ruling coalition member USR PLUS (reformist) has criticized harshly the six-year, RON 50 bln (EUR 10 bln), regional infrastructure investment plan drafted by the Liberal (PNL) prime minister Florin Citu. The money would be allocated discretionary, potentially on a politically biased