Orban: We are affected by episode regarding Citu's conviction, I'm profoundly hurt, I worked for PNL. The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, stated on Thursday that the revelation appearing in the public space about the episode regarding Prime Minister Florin Citu's conviction in the USA in 2000 for a DUI affects the image of the party. "It's normal that it affects us. We should have fly masks to pretend it doesn't affect us. I am profoundly hurt. I am the chairman of the PNL, everything I did, all my work, all my efforts, all the efforts of the PNL team were to grow the PNL, to win elections, to bring the party to government. This is what I desire now as well. As a candidate for the chairmanship of the PNL I want to lead a strong PNL, which enjoys the confidence of people and such episodes affect the trust of citizens in the PNL, because it's not a simple member, but it's about the Prime Minister who is supported by the PNL," stated Ludovic Orban at private broadcaster B1TV. He mentioned that he did not have information regarding said episode in Florin Citu's past. "I was not told in interpersonal discussions this episode of his life, although, normally, we have had discussions. I supported Florin Citu as economic deputy chair of the party, group leader in the Senate, I supported him as Minister of Finance, I supported him as Prime Minister. In no discussion did he tell me about this episode in his life," said the PNL chair. In his opinion, Florin Citu should have made the information public before it appeared in the public space, as the probability it becomes known was very high. The PNL leader also mentioned he has no involvement in the revelation regarding the PM's past, in this context saying he was miffed by the attitude of some party colleagues.