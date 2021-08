Software Developer iQuest Posts Over 70% Rise in Net Profit to EUR3M in 2020

Software Developer iQuest Posts Over 70% Rise in Net Profit to EUR3M in 2020. Cluj-Napoca software solutions developer iQuest Technologies SRL posted almost EUR3 million net profit in 2020, up by 74% from the EUR1.7 million of 2019, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]