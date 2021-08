Grain Trader Cambela Prod Posts 42% Increase in Revenue to RON504M in 2020

Grain trader Cambela Prod posted RON504 million revenue in 2020, an increase of 42% year-on-year, which puts it among the largest grain traders in Romania, a ranking dominated by foreign actors so far, ZF has found from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]