La Cocos Hypermarket in Bucharest Sees EUR20m Sales in Jan-July

La Cocos Hypermarket in Bucharest Sees EUR20m Sales in Jan-July. La Cocos hypermarket, which opened in the Vitantis complex in Bucharest at the end of 2020, posted more than EUR20 million (excluding VAT) sales in January-July 2021. Its officials expect EUR35 million to EUR40 million sales for the entire year, the same as initially (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]