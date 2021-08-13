Nuclearelectrica registers rise in net profit by 12.3%, to 385.4 million RON, in H1

Nuclearelectrica registers rise in net profit by 12.3%, to 385.4 million RON, in H1. The National Company Nuclearelectrica (SNN) registered, during the first half of this year, a net profit of 385.393 million RON, rising by 12.3%, in comparison with the similar period of 2020, according to the company's financial results, published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). At the same time, the exploitation result (EBIT) registered a leap of 17.1%, and EBITDA a growth by 9.9% reported to the reference period. Furthermore, exploitation income has increased by 16.9%, "as a result of the 21.1% weighted average price increase for electricity sold during H1 of 2021, as opposed to the weighted average price from the same period of 2020, under the conditions of selling a total quantity of electricity, smaller by 4.6%". The National Company Nuclearelectrica is the only producer of nuclear energy in Romania and fuel related to the technology it uses, CANDU 6, the company being founded in 1998. The company has two branches, without legal personality, namely the CNE Cernavoda Branch, which exploits Units 1 and 2 from CNE Cernavoda, as well as the auxiliary services and the FCN Pitesti Branch, the nuclear fuel factory. In October 2013, SNN listed on BVB a package of 25,368,236 shares, representing 10% of SNN's social capital. The company's shares were allowed to trade on the Category I of BVB on November 4, 2013. The company's majority shareholder is the Romanian state, through the Ministry of Energy, with 82.4981% of shares.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]