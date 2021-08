Digi Group Swings to Profit in H1

Digi Group Swings to Profit in H1. Digi Communications (DIGI.RO), the largest cable TV operator in Romania, with operations in Hungary, Spain and Italy posted EUR48.4 million profit in the first half of 2021, compared with EUR41 million loss in the year-ago period, and total revenue of EUR695 million, an increase of 11.5% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]