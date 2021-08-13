Transelectrica reports 104 million RON net profit after first half of year, 10 pct drop

Transelectrica reports 104 million RON net profit after first half of year, 10 pct drop. Transelectrica reported a net profit worth 104 million RON after the first half of the year, a 10 pct drop compared to the similar period of last year, according to the Half-Yearly Report sent by the company to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). In the January – June 2021 period,... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]