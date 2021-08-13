Nuclearelectrica registers rise in net profit by 12.3% to 385.4 million, in H1 2021

Nuclearelectrica registers rise in net profit by 12.3% to 385.4 million, in H1 2021. The National Company Nuclearelectrica (SNN) registered, during the first half of this year, a net profit of 385.393 million RON, rising by 12.3%, in comparison with the similar period of 2020, according to the company’s financial results, published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). At the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]