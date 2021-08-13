OTP Bank Romania announces the financial results for H1 2021: After tax profit marks an increase of nearly 50% compared to the first half of 2020



OTP Bank Romania announces the financial results for H1 2021: After tax profit marks an increase of nearly 50% compared to the first half of 2020.

The first semester results show consolidated profit after tax of 27 million lei, increasing by almost 50%. Performing loan volumes continued to grow, reporting +16% on an annual basis. Main sources of growth are new loans, real estate lending and corporate lending. Deposits volumes increased by (...)