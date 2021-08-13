KPMG Legal – Toncescu si Asociatii advised Keywords International Limited in the acquisition of AMC Ro Studio
Aug 13, 2021
KPMG Legal – Toncescu si Asociatii has successfully advised Keywords International Limited, part of Keywords Studios, a leading international technical and creative services provider to the global video games industry, on the full acquisition of AMC Ro Studio SRL (“AMC”), a high quality specialist (...)
