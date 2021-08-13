BSB students, admitted to the best universities in the world (press release)

BSB students, admitted to the best universities in the world (press release). Studying the British Curriculum is a sure pathway for students to get into the best universities around the world. The proof is the BSB graduates that have been admitted and will continue their studies at prestigious educational institutions in Europe. Nearly 30 universities in France, Spain, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]