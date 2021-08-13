UiPath billionaire Daniel Dines invests in Romanian micro-influencer platform
Aug 13, 2021
UiPath billionaire Daniel Dines invests in Romanian micro-influencer platform.
Romanian startup FameUp (fameup.net) has raised EUR 2.5 million financing to develop its mobile platform dedicated to micro-influencers and prepare for global scaling. UiPath co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines participated in this financing round as an angel investor, alongside Bogdan Gheorghiu (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]