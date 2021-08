Central Romania: Sibiu introduces electric public transport line

Central Romania: Sibiu introduces electric public transport line. A public transport line operated by electric minibuses will run in Sibiu's historic center starting August 16, Sibiu City Hall announced. One trip costs RON 2, the regular price of a public transport trip in the city. The minibuses can transport 21 people, 10 of them seated, and have ramps to (...)