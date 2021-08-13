Romania's H1 current account deficit by 73.44 pct wider YoY

Romania's H1 current account deficit by 73.44 pct wider YoY. The current account of Romania's H1 balance of payments ran a deficit of 7.040 billion euros, by 73.44 percent higher than in the year-ago period, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Friday. The goods deficit was by 1.557 billion euros higher, the primary income deficit increased by 1.110 billion euros, while the surplus of the balance of secondary revenues and of services was by 276 million euros, and 38 million euros less, respectively. The country's total external debt increased by 2.096 billion euros over January - June 2021, with the long-term external debt amounting to 92.471 billion euros as of June 30 2021 (72.2 percent of the total external debt), down 0.4 percent from December 31 2020, and the short-term external debt standing at 35.552 billion euros (27.8 percent of the total external debt), up 7.4 percent compared to the level registered on December 31 2020. The long-term external debt service ratio was 17.8 percent between January - June 2021, compared to 20.1 percent in 2020. The goods and services import cover was 4.8 months as of June 30 2021, compared to 5.6 months as of December 31 2020. The ratio of BNR's foreign exchange reserves to the short-term external debt by remaining maturity was 81.4 percent as of June 30 2021 compared to 90.7 percent as of December 31 2020.