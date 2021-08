Romania’s Current Account Gap Widens Almost 74% to EUR7.04B in H1

Romania’s Current Account Gap Widens Almost 74% to EUR7.04B in H1. Romania’s current account balance posted a EUR7.04 billion deficit in the first half, an increase of almost 74% on the EUR4.05 billion in January-June 2020, Romania’s central bank data published in Friday show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]