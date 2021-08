Romania’s External Debt Up EUR2.09B to EUR128B in H1

Romania’s External Debt Up EUR2.09B to EUR128B in H1. Romania’s external debt increased by EUR2.09 billion to EUR128.02 billion in the first half, of which the external direct public debt accounted for EUR57.7 billion, an increase of EUR400 million on the end of last year, Romania’s central bank data published on Friday (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]