Nuclearelectrica Posts 12% Rise in Profit to RON385M in H1

Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), the only nuclear power producer in Romania, ended the first half with RON385.3 million net profit, 12.3% higher than in the year-ago period, and 16.9% higher operating revenue, RON1.38 billion.